Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

RIO traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.76. The company had a trading volume of 110,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,456. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $44.11 and a 1 year high of $92.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

