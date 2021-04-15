Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $77.97 million and $3.03 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00015267 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000117 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.