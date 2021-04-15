Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.81 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Rite Aid updated its Q1 2022

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

RAD traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,082,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,115. The company has a market capitalization of $976.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

