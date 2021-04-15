Rivetz (RVT) Market Cap Reaches $915,217.44

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $915,217.44 and approximately $1,624.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rivetz has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00067401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.21 or 0.00735114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00089025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 42.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,809.22 or 0.06006286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00033499 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Rivetz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

