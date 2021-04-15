ROAD (ROAD) One Day Volume Tops $54,707.00

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, ROAD has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $393,784.91 and $54,707.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROAD coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ROAD Coin Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

