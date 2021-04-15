Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.59 and last traded at $79.40. 111,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,155,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Roblox alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $279,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $84,000.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.