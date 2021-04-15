Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.40

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as high as $5.70. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 21,166 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 62,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 1.04% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

