Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.34

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.34 and traded as high as C$5.58. Rogers Sugar shares last traded at C$5.51, with a volume of 125,814 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of C$570.49 million and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.34.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$223.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4483871 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

About Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

