Rotork (LON:ROR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $327.05

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 327.05 ($4.27) and traded as high as GBX 367.20 ($4.80). Rotork shares last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64), with a volume of 1,739,000 shares.

ROR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 405 ($5.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Rotork in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 331 ($4.32).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 363.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 327.05. The stock has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $3.90. Rotork’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

In other Rotork news, insider Kevin Hostetler sold 129,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77), for a total transaction of £472,769.90 ($617,676.90).

Rotork Company Profile (LON:ROR)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

