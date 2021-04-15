Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target to GBX 30

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 23.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 62.11 ($0.81).

LON HMSO traded up GBX 0.32 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 39.19 ($0.51). The stock had a trading volume of 16,171,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,800,619. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.67. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 70.85 ($0.93). The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

