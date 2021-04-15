Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $370.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

GS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.24. 108,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,419. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

