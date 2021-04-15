Royal Bank of Canada Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $370.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $319.00 to $370.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.
GS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.00.
GS stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $335.24. 108,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,284,419. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
