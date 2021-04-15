Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $40.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 112.95, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,878,000 after buying an additional 2,154,160 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

