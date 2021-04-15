Royal Bank of Canada Increases American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $37.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $1.29 on Thursday, reaching $34.27. The stock had a trading volume of 407,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,128. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 63.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 68,962 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

