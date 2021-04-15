Royal Bank of Canada Raises RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $92.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.56% from the stock’s previous close.

RPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM opened at $90.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.53. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $62.39 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,305.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RPM International by 8.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in RPM International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 6,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in RPM International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 375,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.