Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $34,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 59,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.5% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 10,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $777,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

LMT opened at $388.67 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

