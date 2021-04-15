Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $35.79 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $35,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $974,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.