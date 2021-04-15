Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $51.21 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,285,445,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after buying an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,934,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $310,443,000 after buying an additional 999,428 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $934,149,000 after purchasing an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOW. Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.65.

NYSE:LOW opened at $201.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.49 and a twelve month high of $204.18.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

