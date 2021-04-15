Royale Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.57 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 17% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00066898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.58 or 0.00271552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004475 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.68 or 0.00739315 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00024444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,168.70 or 0.99554199 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $541.43 or 0.00867029 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

