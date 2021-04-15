RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $108.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.44.

NYSE:RPM opened at $90.59 on Thursday. RPM International has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $98.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.53.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Gross sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $1,001,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,903 shares in the company, valued at $634,523.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 9,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total value of $820,716.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,997 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,305.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in RPM International by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the third quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RPM International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Specialty. The Industrial segment is the maintenance and protection products for roofing and waterproofing systems, flooring, passive fire protection, corrosion control, high-performance sealing and bonding solutions, infrastructure rehabilitation and repair, and other construction chemicals.

