RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $627.76

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 627.76 ($8.20) and traded as high as GBX 683.40 ($8.93). RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 682 ($8.91), with a volume of 1,817,895 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 679.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 627.76. The company has a market capitalization of £7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

In other news, insider Scott Egan sold 67,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.85), for a total transaction of £455,797.02 ($595,501.72).

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.