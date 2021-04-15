Ruler Protocol Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $330.48 or 0.00523086 BTC on popular exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $215,046.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00068316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00277388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.76 or 0.00741959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,079.97 or 0.99844061 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.99 or 0.00849951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

