Rupee Price Up 154.5% Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 154.5% against the US dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $81,838.38 and approximately $312.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00060093 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,843,200 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

