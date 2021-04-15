Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given New $28.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $26.50 to $28.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.38. 915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $21.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

