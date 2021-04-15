Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) PT Raised to $33.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RUSMF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $26.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUSMF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.38. 915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

