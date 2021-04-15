RVW Wealth LLC Purchases 5,109 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.3% of RVW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $132.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.36 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.