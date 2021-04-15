Ryo Currency Price Up 26.8% Over Last 7 Days (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $740,162.36 and $2,639.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,080.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,473.14 or 0.03920642 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.59 or 0.00447987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $839.66 or 0.01331106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.45 or 0.00577756 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.46 or 0.00541319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00041755 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.53 or 0.00395573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Ryo Currency Coin Profile

Ryo Currency is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,929,762 coins and its circulating supply is 28,812,450 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

