SAFE DEAL (SFD) One Day Volume Tops $372,321.00

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $5.52 or 0.00008777 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $372,321.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00068037 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.32 or 0.00275482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.62 or 0.00733710 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,544.87 or 0.99409787 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $536.79 or 0.00853188 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 471,927 coins and its circulating supply is 444,785 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

