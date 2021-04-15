Safe Haven Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $39.44 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $796.17 or 0.01265452 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 364.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io . The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.