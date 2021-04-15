SafePal Tops One Day Trading Volume of $53.00 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00005054 BTC on exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $345.41 million and $53.00 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About SafePal
SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
