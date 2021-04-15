Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Safran in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAFRY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.12. 127,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91. Safran has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

