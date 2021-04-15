Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Truist

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.36.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,492. Saia has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $243.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Saia’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

