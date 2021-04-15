Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given New $265.00 Price Target at Truist

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.36.
NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,492. Saia has a twelve month low of $69.03 and a twelve month high of $243.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.
In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
