Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $265.00. The company traded as high as $243.36 and last traded at $241.52, with a volume of 117885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.39.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.36.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 24,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.45, for a total transaction of $4,979,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,733.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total value of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,669,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

