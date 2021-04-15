salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Boosted by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48,943.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,713 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.8% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.58. 45,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,280,711. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock worth $16,324,564. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

