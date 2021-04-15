Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.88. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $145,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $4,979,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,574,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,567,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $22,636,000.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

