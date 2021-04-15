Sandford D. Smith Sells 10,714 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $270,314.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sandford D. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

On Friday, April 9th, Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26.

Shares of CYTK stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.87. 745,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,504. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.11. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CYTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $10,390,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 375,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 235,628 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.