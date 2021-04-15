Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Up 4.8%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares were up 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.72 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 50,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,099,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAND shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 38.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 85.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,575,000 after buying an additional 1,067,049 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.