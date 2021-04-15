Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $132.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. On average, analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $44.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SASR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

