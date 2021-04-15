Sanne Group (LON:SNN) PT Raised to GBX 660

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its price target increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 684 ($8.94).

Shares of LON:SNN opened at GBX 657 ($8.58) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 611.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 596.46. Sanne Group has a 12-month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 712 ($9.30). The stock has a market cap of £976.16 million and a PE ratio of 38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

In related news, insider Rupert Robson purchased 8,818 shares of Sanne Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 567 ($7.41) per share, for a total transaction of £49,998.06 ($65,322.79).

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company operates through EMEA, Asia-Pacific & Mauritius, Channel Islands, and North America segments. It offers alternative asset services comprising private debt fund administration, capital markets, depositary, and loan agency and security trustee services to banks, insurance companies, and asset managers; real estate fund and corporate administration, real estate accounting, and complementary services; private equity fund administration, corporate administration, and portfolio monitoring services; and hedge fund administration services, as well as acts as an alternative investment fund manager.

