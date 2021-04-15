Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Short Interest Update

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCZC remained flat at $$50.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. Santa Cruz County Bank has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $53.50.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.