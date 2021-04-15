Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Scandium International Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,260. Scandium International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.
About Scandium International Mining
