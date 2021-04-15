Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the March 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Scandium International Mining stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,260. Scandium International Mining has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

Get Scandium International Mining alerts:

About Scandium International Mining

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals; and other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Scandium International Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scandium International Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.