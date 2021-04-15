Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,280.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,254.84 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,209.71 and a 1 year high of $2,289.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,849.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

