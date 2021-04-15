Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,437 shares during the quarter. Centene comprises 4.3% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.33% of Centene worth $123,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Centene by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Centene by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 425,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $488,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

