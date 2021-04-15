Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $267.21 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.42 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.01 and a 200-day moving average of $231.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total value of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

