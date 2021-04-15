Scharf Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,955 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband comprises approximately 4.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Liberty Broadband worth $120,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $148.81 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.78 and a fifty-two week high of $165.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.51. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 120.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

