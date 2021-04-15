Scharf Investments LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.96.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $284.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.73 and its 200 day moving average is $250.56. Accenture plc has a one year low of $165.71 and a one year high of $288.10. The firm has a market cap of $180.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.