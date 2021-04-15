Scharf Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.9% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $82,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,838,611,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $494,584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after buying an additional 145,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $155.29 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.82 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.66. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

