Scharf Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 829,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,672 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 5.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.52% of McKesson worth $161,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in McKesson by 11.7% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,527 shares of company stock worth $3,783,616 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

NYSE MCK opened at $190.61 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $125.65 and a 1 year high of $198.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. McKesson’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

