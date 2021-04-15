Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLB. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $239,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 30,846,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,009,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,117,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,435 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $65,111,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,292 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLB stock opened at $27.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

