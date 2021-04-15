Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.40

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.40 and last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 218409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBGSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

