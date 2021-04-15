Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $40.55 on Thursday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $46.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $30.81.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 174.42%.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.